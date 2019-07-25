|
|
William "Pete" Duncan, 91, of Charleston, SC passed away July 23, 2019. He was born on August 9, 1927 in Fairmont, SC. Pete is survived by his wife of 66 years, Iris Duncan, daughter, Cheryl White (Carl), and sons Roy Duncan (Kathleen) and Brad Duncan (Lori), seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Pete served his country in the US Navy during World War ll. Prior to his retirement he was the owner of Duncan Dental Lab. He enjoyed coaching at St. Andrews Playground where he also served as Commissioner. Pete was an avid golfer and took great pleasure in playing with his family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 12:00 noon at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. A visitation will be held at 11:00 am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crosstowne Christian Church, 1941 Bees Ferry Rd., Charleston, SC 29414. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019