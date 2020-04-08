Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MSgt. William R. Lay Jr.


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MSgt. William R. Lay Jr. Obituary
MSgt. William R. Lay, Jr. (USAF, Ret.) Mt. Pleasant - MSgt. William R. Lay, Jr., (USAF, Ret.), 98, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Emmie McClary Lay, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. William was born August 18, 1921, in Charlotte, North Carolina, son of the late William Roy Lay and the late Alma McQuay Lay. He was a retired MSgt. from the United States Air Force and a member of Hibben United Methodist Church. He is survived by a daughter, Julie de Brux (Joe) of Isle of Palms, SC; four grandchildren, Dr. Joseph Cart de Brux, Jr. (Kirsten) of Greenville, SC, Natalie de Brux Collar (Paul) of Athens, GA, Caroline Strelewicz Groby and Thomas Strelewicz, both of CA and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine L. Strelewicz. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -