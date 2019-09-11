William R. "Will" Moredock Charleston - William R. "Will" Moredock died Friday, September 6 after a short, but hard-fought battle. Will was born March 5, 1950 in Camden, SC to the late William M. Moredock and Lillie Fuller Moredock. He graduated from Fort Mill High School and University of Georgia, with a degree in Journalism. He later received a Master's Degree in Journalism from The University of South Carolina. He was a reporter for The Columbia Record and The State newspapers, and Creative Loafing in Charlotte. He founded, published and edited The Point, a weekly newspaper in Columbia for a number of years. He later wrote a regular column for The City Paper in Charleston. He also taught classes in Opinion Writing at The College of Charleston. Will wrote and published several books and ran a publishing business. Will is survived by his loving wife, Maryam Naderi and his very spoiled cat, Demi. Will and Maryam met and married later in their lives. They were truly soul mates and fortunate to have found each other. Will is also survived by his brother, Rupert "Doc" Moredock (Kim) of Lancaster and Edisto Beach; his sister, Eve Moredock Stacey of Columbia; a niece, Katherine Moredock Hayden (John) of Cope; and nephew, Few Moredock of Charleston. Will was passionate about protecting the environment and animals, as well as the study of South Carolina history. Will and Maryam took great pleasure from working in their yard, and sharing the benefits of recycling, composting and solar panels. He often spoke up for those less fortunate. He volunteered at the food bank. Will's passion, commitment and kindness will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, those who want to might consider contributions to the Low Country Food Bank, 2864 Azalea Dr., N. Charleston, SC 29405, or the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406, or to an organization or cause of one's choice. There will be a Celebration of Will's Life Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon Street, Charleston, SC 29403 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 12, 2019