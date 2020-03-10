Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George's-By-The-River Episcopal Church
7 Lincoln Ave
Rumson, NJ
William Reaves Rumson, NJ - William Hamlin Reaves, 98, of Rumson, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, March 4th at his home in Rumson, NJ with his family and loved ones by his side. William (Bill) was born February 27, 1922 in Mobile, Alabama and is predeceased by his parents Mattie H. and George A. Reaves, his wife Susanne L. Reaves and his son, William. He is survived by his 3 children and their spouses: Susanne and Karl Rudiger, Mary Adams, and John and Kelly Reaves, his grandchildren, Jay and Will Rhame, Christopher and Michael Adams and Jamie Reaves, and his two great-grandchildren, Chip and Matt Rhame. He is also survived by nieces and nephews including Daniel and James Ravenel, Mary Black, Lavinia French, James and John Lyles, Susan Randall, Pelham Lyles and Josie Lyles, and Lavinia Dowling, Robert Seibels and Grenville Seibels. Bill graduated from the Citadel in Charleston, SC in 1943 and served in WWII as a First Lieutenant in the US Marine Corp. While serving in the Pacific, he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal and Gold Star for his extraordinary achievement, bravery and heroism. Bill resided in New York City after the war, where he met Susanne, his loving wife of 69 years. He continued his education and obtained his Master's degree from Columbia University Graduate School. He also received his MBA from an accelerated program at Harvard. He had a long and successful career in finance with over fifty years' experience in utility equity investments. In 1961, he founded his own company, W. H Reaves + Co., that went on to generate one of the most remarkable investment records in the industry, a feat made more amazing by the fact the firm only invested in often overlooked areas like utilities, telecommunications and energy. Bill had been a resident of Monmouth County for over 70 years and was an avid sailor in his free time, competing most recently in the J-120 and J - 44 classes. He won many competitive sailing events throughout the years and was honored with a lifetime achievement award from the NJYRA (New Jersey Yacht Racing Association). Bill was a member of the Shrewsbury Sailing and Yacht Club, Seabright Lawn Tennis Club, the Seabright Beach Club and St Georges-By-The-River Church. He was well known for his Southern charm and hospitality and he will be remembered for his timeless values that we all cherish, including integrity, loyalty, fortitude and compassion. He touched the lives of many and will be missed. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday March 12th at 11 AM at St. George's-By-The-River Episcopal Church, 7 Lincoln Ave., Rumson, NJ 07760. Burial will take place in South Carolina at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020
