William Richard Wilmarth


1958 - 2020
William Richard Wilmarth Obituary
William Richard Wilmarth Evans, GA - William "Billy" Richard Wilmarth, 61, entered into eternal rest January 14, 2020, loving and devoted husband of Robin Fanning Wilmarth. Bill born in Colorado, moved to Georgia in 1988. He was a Clemson Graduate, and went on to pursue his PHD from the University of TN, he worked as Scientist at Savannah River Site in Aiken, SC. Additional survivors include his sisters, Cindy Hilton; Phyllis Sullivan; his mother-in-law, Doris M. Fanning of Charleston, SC; step-mother, Mary Wilmarth; nephews, William Harrell; Scott Hilton; Chris Fanning; niece, Lacey Fanning; brothers-in-law, William S. Fanning; Edward Al Fanning; Clark Fanning; Larry Hilton; Ken Harrell. Preceded him in death are his parents, Richard "Dick" Wilmarth; his mother, Marjorie Jessen Wilmarth; and sister, Kathy Harrell. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to make memorials to . Please visit www.mcneillfuneralhome.com and sign the family's personal guestbook. McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street, Martinez, Georgia, 706.364.9122. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020
