William Rohe Mt. Pleasant - William David "Bill" Rohe, Jr., 93, widower of Mary Nexsen Rohe, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, SC. Graveside funeral services will be 3 PM Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Kingstree Memorial Gardens 11095 Hemingway Highway, Kingstree, SC 29556. His family will receive friends at Williamsburg Funeral Home, 332 E. Main Street, Kingstree, SC at 2 PM before the service. Mr. Rohe was born July 23, 1925, in Jersey Shore, PA, a son of the late William D. Rohe, Sr. and Blanche Estelle Gamble Rohe. He served in the US Army Air Corps after World War II, graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1951 with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering and retired after 26 years from the U.S. Navy Electronic Systems Command as a civil servant. During his service with the Navy Mr. Rohe was instrumental in creating the Satellite Tracking System, working with German rocket scientist, Wernher Von Braun and received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award. He was a Registered Professional Electrical Engineer with the State of South Carolina and helped design the underground water system at MUSC. Mr. Rohe was a member of BPOE Lodge 242 in Charleston. In addition to his parents and his wife Mary, he was preceded in death by: 2 sisters, Mary Ellen Schach and Elizabeth June DeArmitt; and a brother, Richard Lee Rohe. Surviving are: his daughter, Karen Elaine Rohe of Charleston, a brother, George G. Rohe of Williamsport, PA; a brother-in-law, E.V. (Ruth) Nexsen, Jr. of Kingstree; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Coastal Center, 9995 Jamison Road, Ladson, SC 29456. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 28, 2019