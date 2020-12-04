William Rose Charleston - Mr. William Rose, 90, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 3, 2020 Residence: 293 Sumter St., Charleston, SC. Mr. Rose is the widower of Mrs. Geneva McCray Rose; son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Prince and Evelina Rose; father of Mrs. Tammie G. Rose (Robert Matthews); and the grandfather of William Rose and and the late LaToya T. Thompson. Mr. Rose Retired from the Army and the Charleston Naval Shipyard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2119 Dorchester Rd., N. Charleston, SC 29405 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659.
