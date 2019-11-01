William S. (Steve) Mack SUMMERVILLE - Steve died on Wednesday, October 30 in the arms of his wife at his Summerville home after a lengthy illness. He was born in Charleston, the son of Louis and Vera Mack, was educated in Charleston at St. Patrick's, Bishop England and College of Charleston, lived in Charleston or its environs for his entire life, and will be buried at Magnolia Cemetery, thereby completing his circle of life in his beloved city. Steve spent most of his working life with General Electric, working as a Quality Control Supv at the plant in Ladson and retiring in 1997 as a Field Engineer out of the Charlotte office. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, was a voracious reader, an accomplished woodworker, and loved traveling with his wife, family, and friends--always relishing that first smell of plough mud on his return because it symbolized home. To him, there was no better place than the lowcountry of South Carolina. He leaves his wife, Marie, his daughters (with first wife Annette Buero) Michelle Thompson (Kevin) and Cynthia Mack, both of Charlotte, NC, and his step-daughter Tiffany Apperson (Edmund) of Greenville, SC, and his beloved grandchildren, Micah Mack and Stella Thompson, who brought immeasurable joy to his life. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-3:00 PM at Oscar's in Summerville on Friday, November 8. A private burial service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery at a later date. If desired, donations in his honor may be made to Water Missions International, 1150 Kinzer St., North Charleston, SC 29405. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 2, 2019