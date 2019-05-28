|
|
William Sanders, Sr. N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. William J. Sanders, Sr. are invited to attend his Home-Going Celebration 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Baptist Educational Center, 2026 Jacksonville Road, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment - St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Sanders leaves to cherish his memories: his lovely wife, Elizabeth Sanders; children, Larry Singleton (Ambrosia), Luretha Williams (James), Rev. Lenora Alston (John), Gernette Dingle (Raymond), William Sanders, Jr. (Tina) and Shawn M. Sanders; spiritual daughter, Jacqueline Heyward; special son, Tre'von Sanders; 17 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; brother, Henry L. Sanders; sister, Nufferall S. Goodwin; sister-in-law, Mattie Singleton; brother-in-law, Alton Singleton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 29, 2019