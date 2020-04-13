|
Lt. Col. William Smith, U.S. Army (Ret.) Charleston - Lt. Col. William Smith, U.S. Army (Ret.), 96, entered into eternal rest on April 9, 2020. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Born June 27,1923 in Altoona, PA to Louis H. Smith and Juliet Poser Smith. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ryzella Ratowsky, brother, Alan C. Smith and Wife, Annabelle Sachs Smith. Died March 1992. William "Bill" received a Presidential appointment in 1944 to United Stated Military Academy, West Point. Proud graduate of the class of 1947. Obtained his Masters of Science Degree- Electrical Engineering in 1954 at Purdue University, Lafayette, IN. He also attended the prestigious Command and General Staff College, US Army in Leavenworth, KS. During his service in the Army he received: Army Commendation Medal, (2) Army Campaign Medal National Defense Services Medal, Army Occupational Medal (Germany). Bill was the originator and First Program Manager of the Chaparral Missile System, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. He supervised all phases of the development and production of this new forward area air defense system. He also did major work on development and production of the Nike Zeus Anti-Ballistic Missile. A man of great humor he delighted when someone would say "It isn't rocket science". He would reply" but I am a rocket scientist". He spent 28 years living abroad, both as a civilian and in the military, including time in Germany, Korea, Marshall Islands (Kwajelein), Tehran Iran, Paris France and Brussels Belgium. Following 25 years in the U.S. Army he entered the private sector marketing and manufacturing high tech electronic and weapon systems equipment for NATO countries. In retirement he moved to Pittsburgh, PA. Where he met and married Elaine Friedlander. He was delighted to add her children and grandchildren to his family and embraced them all. He spent 20 wonderful years there and enjoyed his retirement. He was a member of Rodhaf Shalom Synagogue and volunteered with the Executive Service Corp helping non profit organizations. Bill was a loving, caring father to his daughter SueEllen Hanan and his son in law Morris V. Hanan. He enjoyed a very special relationship with his granddaughter Dina R. Collins (Hanan). His great-grandson Gavin William Collins has given him much joy in recent years. He is also survived by his stepson, William Z. Friedlander of Pittsburg, PA; stepdaughter, Jody Keating of Greensburg, PA; stepson, Henry (Duffy) Friedlander of Greensburg, PA; grandchildren, Michael Patrick Keating of Washington, DC and Stacey Friedlander Keating of Chattanooga, TN. Bill's smile, optimism, and joy of life was contagious. He loved travel, reading history, world issues and politics, good food, and most of all a stimulating discussion about issues of the day. DUTY, HONOR ,COUNTRY and family were the cornerstones of his life. Memorial donations may be made to West Point Association of Graduates, 698 Mills Rd. West Point, NY 10996.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 14, 2020