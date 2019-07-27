William Smoak Moncks Corner - William Blancet "Banny" Smoak, 99, of Moncks Corner, SC, a former machinist at the Charleston Naval Shipyard, died Thursday evening at The Blake. His Funeral Mass will be 1:00 PM Monday afternoon, July 29, 2019, in the St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church. Final Farewell and Commendation will follow in Berkeley Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Dial-Murray Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Sunday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church, 1404 Old Highway 52 South, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Mr. Smoak was born October 2, 1919, in Adams Run, SC, a son of John F. Smoak and Lucia Smoak. He was a founding member of St. Philip, and he served in the Army Air Corps during WW II. Mr. Smoak was also a former industrial engineering technician at the Charleston Naval Weapons Station, and a former faculty member at Trident Technical College. Mr. Smoak was a member of the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus,Our Lady of the Lakes Council 11471, and was a former member of the Moncks Corner Volunteer Fire Department. He was the widower of Rose Hall Smoak. Surviving are two daughters, Helen S. Metts and her husband, Truman, of Moncks Corner, and Donna S. Patterson and her husband, Mike, of Charleston; a sister, Eva Lu Mitchum of Moncks Corner; four grandchildren, Robert W. Metts of Moncks Corner, Kimberly M. Harkey and her husband, Kurt, of Daniel Island, Stella P. Bonner and her husband, Brad, of Cartersville, GA, and Helen P. DeNyse and her husband, Cal, of Chicago, IL; and seven great-grandchildren, Jordan M. Metts and Victoria R. Metts both of Moncks Corner, Davis G. Harkey, Palmer L. Harkey, Riley E. Harkey, and S. Payne Harkey all of Daniel Island, and Dorothy Rose DeNyse of Chicago. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 28, 2019