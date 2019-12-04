|
William Sonny Brown MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mr. William Sonny Brown, those of his wife Mrs. Alma White Brown, their children Roxanne Williams, Colena Brown, Willie Brown and Wilhelmina B. Moultrie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his late parents James Brown, Sr. and the late Maude Steward Brown, step-mother Mrs. Hattie Drayton Brown, siblings James Brown, Jr. (Laura). Anthony Brown (Liz), Thomas Brown (Evelyn), Matthew Brown (Jean), Dr. Gladys Judge and Isabell Weston, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews are invited to attend his funeral service on Friday December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Olive Branch A.M.E. Church 1734 Hwy. 17 North, Mount Pleasant, SC. Interment Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens 1308 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant, SC . Viewing will be held this afternoon from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 yenning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019