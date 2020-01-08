|
|
William Stewart Powell, Jr. St. Stephen, SC - William Stewart Powell, Jr. 79, of St. Stephen, widower of Roberta Orvin Powell passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 in St. Stephen. Stewart was born February 25, 1940 in Berkeley County, a son of William Stewart Powell, Sr. and Willie Elwell Powell. Former owner and operator of Powell's Foodland in St. Stephen, Stewart had also served as St. Stephen Fire Chief. He was Past District Deputy Grand Master for 30th Masonic District and Past Master Mt. #128. He loved flying his plane and hot air balloons. Surviving are two daughters- Catherine P. Doty and her husband, Bill, of Nebraska; Beth P. Bryant and her husband, Mike, of Goose Creek; a son-Stewart Powell, III and his wife, EdiVania, of Pinopolis; 7 grandchildren; nephew-Dr. Robert K. Haselden; niece-Anne Haselden Judy. He is predeceased by two sisters- Margaret Powell Ballentine and Clyde Powell Haselden. A graveside service, directed by Russell Funeral Chapel, Moncks Corner, will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, St. Stephen, Saturday morning, January 11, 2020 at 11 o'clock. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020