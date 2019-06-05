William T. Maull, Jr. Hanahan - William Thomas Maull, Jr., 87, of Hanahan, SC, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 4, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the graveside in Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL , 2180 Greenridge Rd., North Charleston. William was born March 30, 1932 and raised in downtown Charleston, SC. He was son of the late William T. Maull and Annie Mae Parrish Wilkinson Maull. He retired from RM Industrial Products (Garco) after 42 years of service as a sheet metal mechanic. William served in the United States Army during the Korean War Conflict and was a member of Hanahan Baptist Church. In his younger years, William was an outstanding multi-sport athlete. He excelled in baseball and played in many leagues and levels, including minor league. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anita (June) Anderson Maull and daughter, Phyllis M. Mixson of Hanahan. He was predeceased by daughter, Kelly M. Moseley; brothers, Frank Wilkinson and John Wilkinson; sisters, Margaret W. Mitchum, Hattie W. Tant and Mildred W. Rankin. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , Inc., 107 West Park Boulevard, Suite 220, Columbia, SC, 29210. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary