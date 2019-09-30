|
|
|
|
|
North Charleston, SC
29406
|
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
|
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Summerville Estates Chapel
|
Interment
To be announced at a later date
View Map
Dorchester Memory Gardens
William "Bill" Thomas Bidema Summerville - William "Bill" Thomas Bidema, 83, of Summerville, SC, husband of Carolyn Jeanette Ledwell Bidema entered into eternal rest Sunday, September 29, 2019. Services in celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in the Summerville Estates Chapel, 704 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. Interment will be private. Bill was born June 3, 1936 in Oakland, CA, son of the late Isadore Daniel Bidema and Geraldine Mae Otis. He loved working in his wood shop carving woods, drawing and painting. Bill loved his country and served honorably in the United States Army. In 2000, he retired from Charleston Public works after many years of service. Above all else - Bill deeply loved his family and his Savior. He is survived by his wife, daughter, Cheryl Bidema Cottingham (Ken) of Atlanta, GA; son, Eric Alan Bidema (Karen) of Summerville, SC; son-in-law, Ron Pope of Summerville, SC; six grandchildren: Keith Alan Cottingham (Andie), Christy Cottingham Johns (Matthew), Eric Alan Bidema, Jr., Katelyn Faith Bidema, Rebecca Ann Wallace, Michael Lane Wallace (Bethany), Tracie Bidema Chaney (Demetrius); six great-grandchildren, Connor Matthew Johns, Jackson Wyatt Johns, Tate Suzanne Wallace, Oliver Patrick Wallace, Ayden Tyler Wallace, Presley Skye Wallace, Arieona and Taylor Chaney; sister, Teresa Jarvis and brother, Cliff Bidema. He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Deborah Ann Pope. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|