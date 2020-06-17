William Thomas Burns, IV WALTERBORO - Mr. William Thomas Burns, IV, age 59, entered into rest eternal Tuesday evening June 16, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family at his home in Walterboro. Born May 27, 1961 in Miami, Florida, a son of the late William Thomas "Bill" Burns, III and the late Ruby Abbott Burns, the family made Walterboro their home in 1980. He received his degree in Chemical Engineering from Trident Technical College. He worked with Clerks and Checkers of Local 1771 at the South Carolina Ports Authority and was a part of the International Longshoreman's Association. He was a member of Saint Anthony Roman Catholic Church. He was a member of Smoaks Masonic Lodge No. 1 - Ancient Free Masons, and was also a member of the Scottish Rite. He was very much a homebody and he took great pride in his family and continually working and improving his homeplace which he dearly loved. However, his biggest pride was being a girl dad. Surviving are his wife of twenty-eight years, Mrs. Jennifer Smoak Burns; two children, Meagan Elise Burns of Charleston and Olivia Iris Burns of Walterboro; one sister, Luanne Burns Cooper and her husband Johnny of Charleston and their children, Caitlin Marie McPherson and Joseph Elliott McPherson. He is also survived by Jennifer's parents, Levern and JoAnn Smith Smoak; and her brothers, Johnny Smoak and his wife Theresa and Robbie Smoak and his wife Diane. There are also two beloved grand-dogs, Maggie and Noble. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111. The family will hold a private Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning, June 19, 2020 at Saint Anthony Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Jacob Joseph officiating. All are invited to attend the Rite of Committal which will follow at 12:30pm that afternoon at the graveside in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro. Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.