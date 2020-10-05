1/
William Thomas Walker
William Thomas Walker SUMMERVILLE - William (Willie) T. Walker passed away peacefully Friday morning October 2, 2020. William was the son of the late William Walker and Evelyn (Loveland) Walker born on April 3, 1956. He was the brother of the late Elizabeth (Libby) Walker Gold. He was proud to have served our country through the military, both in the Navy and Army branch. William retired in 1999. William enjoyed family, fishing, working on vehicles, tinkering in his garage and also helping to care for our Veterans through the American Legion, and his community. He is survived by his wife Cheryl (May); Sister Linda; his three children, Charles, Francis, and Krystina; two bonus children Justin and Jessica, his eight grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Visitation and services will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 9am-11am at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in Goose Creek, SC. Burial will follow at Beaufort National Cemetery. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
869 St James Ave
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 553-1511
