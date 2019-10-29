William Victor Stephens St. George, SC - William Victor Stephens, 27, of St. George, entered eternal rest on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 3:00 PM Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. George United Methodist Church with Reverend Theron Smith and Reverend Jakie Walters officiating. Burial will follow in the Indian Field United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ruskin Foster, George Foster, Gabriel Jolly, Jason Jolly, McKinley Stephens and Gage Fortson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Josh Traxler, Josh Gruber, Lawrence Carn, Terence Rasberry and Jared Riley. Visitation will be held Friday at Bryant Funeral Home from 1:00-2:00 PM before the service. Will was born on September 4, 1992 in Walterboro, a son of Victor Glenn and Barbara Williams Stephens. He was a 2010 graduate of Dorchester Academy and a 2013 graduate of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College with a degree in Industrial Electronics. He was a member of the St. George United Methodist Church. Will had a kind and gentle spirit and was always willing to lend a helping hand with a smile on his face. He had a great love for the outdoors and enjoyed working on the family farm and riding his horses, Sassy and Copper. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his nieces. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Victor and Bobbie Stephens, William Ernest Williams, Jr. and Jean and Paul Scott and a brother, Victor Glenn Stephens, Jr. Surviving are his parents, Glenn and Barbara Stephens; a sister, Sims (Bryan) Weathers; nieces, Abigail, Rylee and Harper Ann Weathers; aunts, Cicely (Dick) Jenkins, Lynne (Rusty) Foster, Janice Jolly and Bob Horton and uncles, Barry Stephens, Paul (Lynn) Scott and John (Jane) Scott. Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes, 1122 Lady St., Suite 640, Columbia, SC 29201, St. George United Methodist Church, Mission Meals or Youth fund, PO Box 506, St. George, SC 29477 or Indian Field United Methodist Church, 2030 Highway 15 North, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 30, 2019