William WallaceSr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Wallace,Sr. N. Charleston - On June 26, 2020, William S. Wallace, Sr. 94 yrs., 10 months and 19 days old entered into the Church triumphant. Born in Mt. Olive, NC, he traveled the world through the U.S. NAVY. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer 1st Class in 1966 to Charleston, SC, where he and his late wife, Pearl, raised their family including Carl who preceded them in death. William was then employed by and retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He leaves to cherish his memory his children: Linda (Benjamin) Watson; William, Jr. (Cathie) Wallace; Alesia (Anthony, Sr.) Heyward; 14 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; 5 sisters; 1 special first cousin and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives; St. John's R.E. Church and his beloved Male Choir and Adult Sunday School Class. On Thursday, July 2, 2020, a Walk-Thru viewing will be held at Fielding Home For Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC 29401, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954 from 3 - 5 pm. MASKS REQUIRED. A private burial will be held by the Family with a public memorial celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Restoration Fund of St. John's R.E. Church, 91 Anson St., Charleston, SC 29401. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
843.722.3348
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved