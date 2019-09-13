William "Bill" Whitmire Summerville - William "Bill" Edward Whitmire, 88, formerly of Eutawville, entered eternal rest on September 12, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Avinger Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. He was born on March 9, 1931, in Blue Ridge, Georgia, son of the late Edith Griffin and William Roy Whitmire. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his wife, Helen Furr Whitmire. Bill was a member of the Vance Masonic Lodge and Omar Shrine Temple. In his spare time, he loved to fish and enjoyed conversations with his friends and family. Survivors include his son, William "Bill" Whitmire (Pam); a daughter, Jackie Singletary (Bruce); five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 14, 2019