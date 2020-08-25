William Winfield Utsey, Jr. CHARLESTON - William "Billy" W. Utsey, Jr., 75, died on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Ridgeway, SC. Billy was born in Charleston on February 1, 1945, to the late William Winfield Utsey and Edith Wilhelm Utsey. Billy is survived by his brother, Fred Utsey (Nancy) of Charleston; niece, Laura U. McElwaine and her husband, John C. McElwaine, and their children, Ella, Meg and Reid of Mt. Pleasant; and a host of other dear relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held at Grace Church Cathedral at 98 Wentworth Street on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11 am. Due to COVID 19 protocols, everyone is invited to wear a face mask and practice appropriate social distancing. Memorials may be made to Grace Church Cathedral. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
