William Wright Adams Run, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. William "Jip" Wright are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Greater New Bethlehem AME Church, 5495 Parkers Ferry Road, Parkers Ferry, SC. Interment - Sarah King Cemetery, Parkers Ferry, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Wright is survived by his siblings, Rudolphus Wright, James Oliver Wright (Mindy), Moses Lee Wright (Yolanda), Celestine Wright, Blondell Heyward (Randall), Julie Ann McKelvey (Craig), Melissa Wright, Michelle Wright and Opella McCanick (Alexander); aunts, Ernestine Wright and Ruth Wright; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 11, 2019