William Wright "Bill" Driggers
William "Bill" Wright Driggers Ladson - William "Bill" Wright Driggers, 84, of Ladson, husband of the late Dorothy Louise Driggers, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Harmony of Westcott. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. Flowers will be accepted. Bill was born on September 5, 1935, in Summerville, SC, son of the late James and Julia Ann Driggers. He graduated from N. Charleston High School. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include: five children: William Wright Driggers, Jr. (Amanda) of Ladson, Earl Cribb from Round O, Boyd Cribb (Peggy) of Summerville, Linda Banks of Texas, and Vincent Driggers of Texas; 16 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Dorothy, and parents he was predeceased by three children: Ronnie Cribb, Virginia Barineau, and Wayne Cook; and six siblings. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483, (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
