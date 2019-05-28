William Young Daniel Mt. Pleasant - William Young Daniel, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 25, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. Mount Pleasant CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 6:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 6:00 p.m. Burial services will be held later in Christ Episcopal Church, West River, Maryland. Young was born July 14, 1926 in Montgomery, Alabama, son of the late Jack Larkin Daniel and Catherine Elizabeth Zirkle Daniel Cain. He was a graduate of Marion Military Institute and Auburn University. Young was a United States Navy veteran of World War II and an Army veteran of Korea. He was a Batch Plant Design Engineer and the retired owner of Daniel Machinery Co. Following retirement, Young became an exceptional watercolor artist with the Senior Action Center in Greenville, SC. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ann Kolb Daniel of Mt. Pleasant, SC; daughter, Frances DeJarnette Thompson of Knoxville, TN; two sons, William Young Daniel Jr. (Katherine Kay), of Savannah, GA and James Hopkins Daniel of Mount Pleasant, SC; and seven grandchildren, DeJarnette Ann Thompson, James William Thompson, Catherine Grace Daniel, Thomas Robert DeVaney, Walter Glen Collins, Richard Olis Collins and Rachel Lynn Daniel. Young is additionally survived by his former daughter-in-law, Christine Griffin Daniel. Memorials may be made to the Senior Action Center, 50 Directors Drive Greenville, SC 29615. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary