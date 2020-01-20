Home

Ott Funeral Home
7305 Freedom Road
Branchville, SC 29432
803-274-8889
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Branchville Christian Church
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM
Branchville Christian Church
Willie Craven Obituary
Willie Craven BRANCHVILLE, SC - Willie Craven, 67 years of age, went home to be with the Lord, January 19, 2020. He loved life, and was an avid hunter. Hunting Dogs were a large part of his life, often traveling great distances buying and selling them. His college years were spent playing football at Newberry College, where he played defensive tackle. While there, he received letters of interest from multiple NFL teams. After many years of coaching high school football, he took Andrew Jackson Academy in Ehrhardt to a State Championship. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday January 22, 2020, at 4:00 PM, at the Branchville Christian Church, with Pastor Wayne Manning officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4:00 PM. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of Ralph Jr. and Angie Sease in Lodge. Willie is survived by his wife of 43 years, Paige L. Craven; one son, Dallas Craven (Sara) of Branchville; one daughter, Angie Craven Sease (Ralph Jr.) of Lodge; three grandchildren, Alivia Sease, Katie Craven, and Blake Craven; his mother , Jean Louise Craven of James; two brothers, Larry Craven (Sharon), and Mike Craven (Dayle); two sisters, Barbara Svendsen (Virgil), and Joan Berry (John); and a number of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, William E. Craven III. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials may be made to the . Ott Funeral Home in Branchville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at ottfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 21, 2020
