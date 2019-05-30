|
Willie Dwight N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Willie Sherod Dwight are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - St. James Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Dwight is survived by his mother, Geneva D. Dwight; fiancee, Karen Hoard; children, Jamiah Dwight, Willie S. Dwight, Jr., Shantwan Hoard; Sha-Dora Hoard and Travis Hoard (TJ); siblings, Darleen D. Brown (Jerome), Fleshia S. Dwight; Karen Smith-Hamson (Kevin), Woolite M. Dwight-Swenson, Nancy A. Dwight, Iris Seabrook (Jonathan), Marla Hamilton and Bruce Melvin; aunts and uncles, Virgie Bryant-Green, Clarissa Dwight, Charlane Dwight, Althea Smith, Christopher Dwight, Alonzo Smith and Walter Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a special friend, Samuel Frazier and brother-in-law, Anthony Smith. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019