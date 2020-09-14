1/
Willie Edward "Billy" Sikes
1931 - 2020
Willie "Billy" Edward Sikes Johns Island - Willie "Billy" E. Sikes, 88, of Johns Island, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, September 10, 2020. A private visitation will be held at the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway Charleston, SC 29414 Tuesday, September 15 2020. A private funeral will be held at the graveside Wednesday, September 16 2020 in Johns Island Presbyterian Churchyard. Willie was born October 21, 1931 in , Scottland, Georgia , son of the late Willie Swinson and Mary Lou Sikes. He was a veteran of the Unites States Navy, a retired Salesman with NAPA Auto Parts and a member of Johns Island Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Deanna "Dee" Keethler Sikes and brother Bobby David Sikes. Memorials may be made to Johns Island Presbyterian Church, 2550 Bohichet Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
