Willie Eugene Snipes III
Willie Eugene Snipes, III MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Mr. Willie Eugene Snipes III, 78, passed away at his home in Myrtle Beach, SC on July 30, 2020. He was surrounded by his three sons, Thomas Phillip Snipes, Paul Eugene Snipes and Christopher William Snipes. "Gene" Snipes, son of Willie Eugene Snipes Jr. and Inez Hudson Snipes, was born September 17,1941 in Charleston, SC. After graduating from Columbia High School in 1959, he served six years in the Air National Guard, some of which was during the Berlin Crisis, before gaining successful employment with a Fortune 500 company, Moore Business Forms, Inc. He worked with the company for over thirty-five years where he became the top salesman, earning him many awards. He was also a Shriner in Sumter, Florence and Mount Pleasant. Gene enjoyed going to Gamecock football games, shag dancing, music, telling stories, and the beach. He is survived by his siblings Harriet Snipes Barbee and Erbie Snipes, his three sons and grandson, Thomas J Snipes. A graveside service will be held Saturday morning, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 at the Tabor Methodist Church Cemetery in Walterboro. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to: Boys Farm, Inc. P.O.B. 713, Newberry SC 29108. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street, Walterboro, SC 29488 is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home - Walterboro
117 Paul Street Historic District
Walterboro, SC 29488
(843) 549-5081
