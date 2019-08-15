In Loving Memory Of WILLIE FRAZIER SR. March 5, 1943 ~ August 16, 2009 Ten years have passed and it seems like yesterday when God called you home to rest in his own perfect way. The pain was hardly bearable. It was hard to understand, God placed you here with a purpose that was according to his plan. You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you you're always at our side. Forever in our hearts, The Frazier Family
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019