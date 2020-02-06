|
|
Willie Lee "Sammy" Ackerman Adams Run, SC - Willie Lee "Sammy" Ackerman, 83, of Adams Run, South Carolina, widower of Betty Jean Clark Ackerman, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The family will receive friends Friday, February 7, 2020 in Hopewell Baptist Church, 6869 Parkers Ferry Road Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Church, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Sammy was born July 29, 1936 in Williamsburg County, South Carolina, son of the late Willie Otis Ackerman and Sadie McCants Ackerman. He was a self-employed carpenter, a wonderful father who loved to hunt and fish. He was a charter member and deacon at Faith Holiness Ministries. He is survived by his two sons, Pastor Otis Wayne Ackerman, Sr., of Adams Run, SC, Rodney Lee Ackerman (Barbara) of Summerville, SC, daughter, Teresa "Tessa" Agius (Jay) of Adams Run, SC; brother, Robert "Louie" Ackerman of CA; seventeen grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren and fourteen- great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son Clifton Ackerman, daughter-in-law, Cynthia H. Ackerman and grandson, Ronnie Jordan, sister, Bernice Morris and brother, Hansom Ackerman. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020