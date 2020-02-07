Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hopewell Baptist Church
6869 Parkers Ferry Road
Adams Run, SC
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church
6869 Parkers Ferry Road
Adams Run, SC
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery
Willie Lee "Sammy" Ackerman

Willie Lee "Sammy" Ackerman Obituary
Willie Lee "Sammy" Ackerman Adams Run, SC - The Funeral Service for Willie Lee "Sammy" Ackerman will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 in in Hopewell Baptist Church, 6869 Parkers Ferry Road at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2020
