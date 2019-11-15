Willie Mae Butler

Willie Mae Butler Charleston - Mrs. Willie Mae Butler, 77, of Charleston, a retired sales clerk at Shahid's Uniform Shop entered into eternal rest Thursday, November 14, 2019. She is the wife of Mr. Steven Butler; mother of Melvin (Kike) Bell and Jake Bell, III; step-mother of Marilyn Morton (Edward); grandmother of Ashley Bell and Brittany Bell; sister of Elizabeth Moton and Rose Coleman; Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843)722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 16, 2019
