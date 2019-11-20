Willie Mae Butler Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Willie Mae Butler, former employee of Shahid's Uniform Shop and treasurer of United Ushers' Council #1, are invited to attend her funeral service 11:00 am Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church, 790 Meeting Street. Interment will follow at Mexico Cemetery, Pineville, SC. Wake service is Friday 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the church. Those left to cherish her memories are her loving and devoted husband of 51 years, Mr. Steven B. Butler; sons, Jake Bell, III (Jacqueline) of Augusta, GA and Melvin L. Bell (Kiki) of North Charleston, SC; step-daughter, Marilyn Morton (Edward) of Goose Creek, SC; grandchildren, Ashley, Brittany, and Jackeria; step-grandchildren, Tiffany, Jaquial, Steven, Nikeva, Branden, and Steven; 5 great-grandchildren, 3 step- great-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Moton and Rose Coleman (the late Nimrod) both of Augusta, GA; sisters-in-law, Beatrice Crawford of Augusta, GA and Alice Faye Crawford of Elizabethtown, KY; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends, and church family. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 21, 2019