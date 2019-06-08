Willie Mae Dennis Bonneau, SC - Willie Mae Barfield Dennis, 87, of Bonneau, a homemaker, wife of Thomas E. Dennis, passed away Friday June 7, 2019. Willie Mae was born March 22, 1932 in Lugoff, a daughter of Willie R. Barfield and Alberta Jackson Barfield. A member of First Baptist Church of Bonneau, Willie Mae sang in the church choir and taught Sunday School for 52 years. She also volunteered her time at Bonner Elementary and Macedonia Middle Schools. A loving mother and grandmother, Willie Mae will always be remembered as a devoted wife to Mr. Tom for 69 years, he spoke of her saying, "she was the best wife in the world". Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter- Marjorie D. McMakin and her husband, C.W. of Moncks Corner; a son- Tom Dennis, Jr. and his wife Rebecca of Bonneau; four grandchildren- Shea McMakin and his wife, Christie, of Moncks Corner; Brett McMakin and his wife, Abby, of Moncks Corner; Brooks Dennis of Bonneau; Hannah Dennis of Bonneau; Caroline Wang of Bonneau; seven great- grandchildren; six sisters- Lucille Brazell of Lugoff; Burdette Conyers and her husband, Joe, of Heath Springs; Ruth Blackman of Lugoff; Peggy Jones and her husband, Lamar, of Lugoff; Patricia Sims and her husband, Ralph, of Camden; Grace Polk and her husband, Jimmy, of Bishopville and a brother- Edward Barfield of Lugoff. Her funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Bonneau, Monday June 10, 2019 at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Russell Funeral Chapel, Sunday evening June 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 o'clock. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Bonneau Cemetery Fund, 108 West Main St. Bonneau, SC 29431 or Charleston Cancer Center, 2910 Tricom St. Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 9, 2019