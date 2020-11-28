1/
Willie Mae Pope
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Mae Pope Charleston - Willie Mae Pope, 66, of Charleston, SC, and formerly of Saint Helena Island, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Family and friends may view her on Thursday, December 3, 2020, between the hours of 8:00 AM - 10:30 AM, in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Her Private Home Going Service will be held later that day and will be livestreamed. Burial will follow in Saint Helena Island, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. You may view her full obituary, view the livestream service, or send a memorial message to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Service
08:00 - 10:30 AM
Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved