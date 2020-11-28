Willie Mae Pope Charleston - Willie Mae Pope, 66, of Charleston, SC, and formerly of Saint Helena Island, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Family and friends may view her on Thursday, December 3, 2020, between the hours of 8:00 AM - 10:30 AM, in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Her Private Home Going Service will be held later that day and will be livestreamed. Burial will follow in Saint Helena Island, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. You may view her full obituary, view the livestream service, or send a memorial message to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
