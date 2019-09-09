Willie Mae Preston

Fielding Home for Funerals
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC
29402
(843)-722-3348
Willie Mae Preston GOOSE CREEK - Mrs. Willie Mae Preston, 87, widow of Harry William Preston and mother of Betty Jo Lee Bullard (the late Leroy Winford Bullard, Jr.), Sabrina Mae Preston-Price (Deroser Price), Catrina Faye Preston and Angela Yvette Preston, entered into eternal rest on the afternoon of September 9, 2019. The funeral service will be announced at a later time. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019
