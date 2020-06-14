Willie Mae Wilder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Mae Wilder JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Willie Mae Wilder are invited to attend her Graveside services on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 am in Stempoint Memorial Cemetery, 1633 Terns Nest Rd., James Island, SC. Visitation will be held Monday from 4-7pm at the mortuary. Mrs. Wilder leaves to cherish her memories her children, Sheila Wilder Smith, April Wilder and Megan Wilder (Richard Singleton); sister, Mrs. Elnora Sumtner; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved