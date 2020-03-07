|
Willie McDaniel James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Willie McDaniel are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Monday, March 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Payne Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the church. Mr. McDaniel is survived by Gloria; his children, Willie Lamont (Theteka), Gary (April), Whitney and Courtney; grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2020