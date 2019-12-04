Home

Willie Mena Frierson Oliver Charleston - Willie Mena Frierson Oliver, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Harry Leland Oliver, Sr., entered into eternal rest Monday, December 2, 2019. The family will receive friends Friday, December 6, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Willie Mena was born July 4, 1932 in Sumter, South Carolina, daughter of the late Gussie A. Frierson. She had a tremendous green thumb and loved old western movies and television shows. She loved Elvis Presley, playing cards and raising her family which included six children, dozens of other people's children and her six grandchildren. Willie loved the Lord and until recent years she attended International Church of God. She is survived by her son, George Betakas of Pinopolis, SC; daughter, Terrie O. McCreight of North Charleston, SC; daughter, Tina Anne Oliver of Charleston, SC; son, Harry L. Oliver (Barbara) of Ridgeville, SC and son William Kevin Oliver (Patty) of Adams Run, SC; grandchildren, Ashley Gordy, Brendan McCreight, Jessica Boyce, Sara Oliver, Dylan Oliver, Chelsea McCreight and Coby Oliver; great-grandchildren, Alex, Noah, Liam and sister, Peggy Little (Glen) of Pinopolis, SC; In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her son, Steve Betakas. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019
