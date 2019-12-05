|
Willie Mena Frierson Oliver Charleston - The family of Willie Mena Frierson Oliver will receive friends Friday, December 6, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019