J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
Willie Mena Frierson Oliver Obituary
Willie Mena Frierson Oliver Charleston - The family of Willie Mena Frierson Oliver will receive friends Friday, December 6, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019
