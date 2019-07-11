|
Willie Robinson Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Mr. Willie Robinson are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Olive Branch African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1734 Highway 17 North, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Interment - Remley Point Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Wake Service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Holy Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church, 378 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Mr. Robinson is survived by his devoted wife, Genet Simmons Robinson; six children, Damien Powell (Tonya), MonTray Robinson, Sr. (LaTarsha), Gerard Rutledge (Monique), Tiffany Johnson (Thomas), Keon S. Robinson, and Natassja G. Robinson; twenty-six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; parents, Helen R. Brown and Raymond Brown, Sr.; fourteen brothers, Lawrence Robinson (Brenda), Phillip Robinson, Ronald Robinson (Lynn), Raymond Brown, Jr., Marcus Brown, Darryl Brown, Harold Robinson (Jane), Ray Robinson (Janice), Jerome Evans, George Saunders (Janie), Albert Nelson, Sr., Lawrence J. Huger, Nathaniel Fabor (Dorine), and Arthur Meminger (Krystal); five sisters, Octavia Anderson, Henrietta Greene, Bernice Jamison (Marion), and Elizabeth Bines; five sisters-in-law, Mary Cuttino, Terry Smith, Linda Simmons Woods, Cecile Major (Marion), and Sonya Jones (Nathaniel); and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Robinson, Sr.; sister-in-law, Jackie Robinson; brother-in-law, Murphy Smith. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019