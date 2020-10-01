Willie Rushton N. Charleston - Willie O. Rushton, age 82, of North Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Willie O. was born July 9, 1938 in Saluda, SC to Luther Albert Rushton and Willie Mae Rushton. He was a very active member of Sumter Guards of Charleston and Washington Light Infantry. Retired from Westvaco after 45 years. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren especially on a ball field or golf course. Avid Gamecock Fan and loved watching old western movies. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marie Rushton, sons, David (Karen) and Ricky (Claudia), brothers, Virgil Rushton and Jerry Rushton (Opal), sisters, Millie Armstrong (Ron) and Linda Bradley (Leon), grandchildren, Jessica Rushton, Brad Rushton (Whitney), Jonathan Rushton, and Jared Rushton, step-grandchildren, James Kelley(Mandy), Justin Kelley and Christopher Kelley. great-grandchild, Avery Rushton, step-great grandchildren, Janice, Rylan and Victoria Kelley. Many nieces and nephews, goddaughters, Tricia Hensley and Anna Stiglbauer, lifetime travel partners, Don and Carol Kauffman. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Bobbie Jean Singletary. The Family would like to thank the staff of Roper Hospital for great care and support of Willie O. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sumter Guards of Charleston Scholarship Fund at 2129 Cosgrove Ave North Charleston, SC 29405. The Family will receive friends on Saturday October 3rd, 2020 from 9-10:15am at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. A life well celebrated graveside service 10:30am at Carolina Memorial Park will follow at 7113 Rivers Ave North Charleston, SC 29406. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carolinamemorial.com
