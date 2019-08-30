Willie Starks St. Stephen, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Willie "Stunna" Starks are invited to attend his funeral services on Sunday, September 1, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Gethers Funeral Chapel, 221 Church Rd., St. Stephen, SC. Burial, Old Field Cemetery. Viewing will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 5 to 7 PM, at our St. Stephen facility. Survivors include: his mother, Willie Ann H. Starks; children, Willie Starks, Asia Thompson and Fa'Timah (Lionel) Walker; and siblings, Doris (Roger) Greene, Sharon (Rasheed) Starks, Cliter Holmes and Sandra Starks. ARRANGEMENTS BY GETHERS FUNERAL HOME INC., Moncks Corner, SC, (843)761-8519. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 31, 2019