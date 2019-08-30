Willie Starks (1977 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear about the loss of your love one, may God give..."
    - Annie Gaillard
  • "May the work you have done speak for you!! You're going to..."
    - Stacey Middleton Gadsden
  • "Rest peacefully, Will. Love you always... Asia & Erica"
    - Erica Thompson
  • "Im going to miss you will!! Rip youll always be in our..."
    - April Starks white
  • "May peace and comfort be found during your time of..."
    - J. Wright
Service Information
Gethers Funeral Home, Inc.
200 Grace Street
Moncks Corner, SC
29461
(843)-761-8519
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gethers Funeral Chapel
221 Church Road
St. Stephen, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Gethers Funeral Chapel
221 Church Road
St. Stephen, SC
View Map
Obituary
Willie Starks St. Stephen, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Willie "Stunna" Starks are invited to attend his funeral services on Sunday, September 1, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Gethers Funeral Chapel, 221 Church Rd., St. Stephen, SC. Burial, Old Field Cemetery. Viewing will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 5 to 7 PM, at our St. Stephen facility. Survivors include: his mother, Willie Ann H. Starks; children, Willie Starks, Asia Thompson and Fa'Timah (Lionel) Walker; and siblings, Doris (Roger) Greene, Sharon (Rasheed) Starks, Cliter Holmes and Sandra Starks. ARRANGEMENTS BY GETHERS FUNERAL HOME INC., Moncks Corner, SC, (843)761-8519. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 31, 2019
