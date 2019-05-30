In Loving Memory Of WILLIE WHITE February 25, 1932 ~ May 31, 2000 What a major impact your transition to eternal life on this day has been on our lives. We miss you just as much today as we experienced that grief and sorrow on that day. Our hearts have never let go nor will it. You were the King of our Hearts then and forever you will be. Sadly Missed and Loved By Your Wife, Dorothy, Daughters: Terri, Beverly, Karen (Jeffrey), Lesa, Sharmaine (Zorrie), Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019