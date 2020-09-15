Willis Murray, Sr. Charleston - Mr. Willis Kit Murray leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife, Catherine Murray; loving children, Florence Murray Williams (Max), Alfreda Heyward, Windy Murray, Willis Murray, Jr. (Ruth) and Juaquetta Smith (Marvin); and a host of grands. Viewing for Mr. Murray will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 3pm until 7pm at Walker's Mortuary Chapel. Due to COVID-19, we ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Services of Comfort rendered by Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341; Fax:(843)559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com
