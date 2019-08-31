|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willis Wofford Francis.
|
|
|
|
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
|
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
|
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church
Willis Wofford Francis Charleston - Willis Wofford Francis, 95, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Rosa Ivester Francis entered into eternal rest Friday, August 30, 2019. The family will receive friends Monday, September 2, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3075 Bees Ferry Road at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Wofford was born January 28, 1924 in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late Fred Lonzo Francis and Magnolia Davis Francis. He was a U.S. Navy WWII Veteran - Naval Aviation Mobile Training Detail. Wofford retired from the Department of Pharmacology at MUSC. He was an active member of Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church. He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Francis White; two sons, John Richard Francis (Ruth), Kevin David Francis (Beth) all of Charleston, SC; eleven grandchildren, Courtney Francis, Erica Brown, Christina Stout, Michelle Meise, Karen Whitlow, Rosemary Francis, Daniel White, Jonathan White, Garrett Ard, Gregory Francis, Alex Francis, and eight great-grandchildren, Danielle Freeman, Ryan Craven, Colby Neal, Latham Miller, Grady Calmes, Caroline Whitlow, Emma Whitlow, and Sophie White. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Steven Francis. Memorials may be made to Low Country Food Bank, 2864 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC, 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 1, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|