Willis Wofford Francis (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church
3075 Bees Ferry Road
Obituary
Willis Wofford Francis Charleston - The family of Willis Wofford Francis will receive friends Monday, September 2, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3075 Bees Ferry Road at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Low Country Food Bank, 2864 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC, 29405.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 2, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
