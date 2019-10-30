In Loving Memory Of WILLMINIA H. DEW May 11, 1940 ~ October 31, 1994 25 years is a long time and you never said goodbye, You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. A million times we've needed you, A million times we've cried. If love alone could've saved you, You never would've died. In life we've loved you dearly, In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a special place, That no one could ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, But you didn't go alone. For part of our hearts went with you, The day God called you home. Sadly missed by your 3 girls, Teresa Tilley, Debbie Feagley &Norma Keller and all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, some of whom you didn't get to meet.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 31, 2019