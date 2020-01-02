|
|
Wilma J. Bishop McKinney Summerville - Wilma J. Bishop McKinney, 75, of Summerville, wife of Emmett E. McKinney, Sr., passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her residence. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 6 to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 2 o'clock at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 511 E 5th N Street, Summerville. Entombment will follow the service at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Mrs. McKinney was born November 4, 1944 in Mount Kisko, Westchester County, NY, daughter of the late Harland S. Bishop and Helen Maria Mahoney Bishop. Her love for her family was always first and foremost however she was always a caring and loving person when it came to others especially children. She will be sorely missed and loved by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the , 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231 or , 5900 Core Rd., Suite 103, North Charleston, SC 29406. Survivors, including her husband Emmett, are one son and two daughters: Emmett E. McKinney, Jr. (Caryn) of Weatherford, TX, Zoe K. McKinney of Summerville and Susan M. Abrams (Chris) of Knightsville, twenty grandchildren: Charlotte, Emmeline, Codie McKinney and Christopher McKinney, Terrence, Malik and Jordan Wittrell, Tylor, Savannah, Awston, Cierria, Airizonia, Montanna, Cienna, Joseph, Mikel, Synica, Jayson, Saharrah and Saraya Lonsberry, two brothers and two sisters: Lloyd S. Bishop (Sandra), Earl G. Bishop (Ginger), Linda L. Bishop Vassak and Debra S. Bishop Miller (Robert). She was predeceased by a special aunt: Eunice B. Bishop. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020