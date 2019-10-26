Wilma Jean Coker Powers

  • "sorry to hear about your lose ofMrs Powers,she was a real..."
    - Trudie Branton Reeves
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Johns Island
3483 Maybank Hwy.
Wilma Jean Coker Powers Charleston - The family of Wilma Jean Coker Powers will receive friends Sunday, October 27, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 in First Baptist Church of Johns Island, 3483 Maybank Hwy. at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Johns Island, 3483 Maybank Hwy., Johns Island, SC, 29455. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 27, 2019
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
